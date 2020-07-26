Perak Umno united in ensuring victory for BN in Slim by-election, says chief

IPOH: The 24 Umno divisions in Perak are united in ensuring success for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Slim by-election, the state Umno liaison committee chairman said.

Saarani Mohamad said Perak Umno is drawing up a list of potential candidates for the by-election to be held on Aug 29.

Saarani, who is also the Umno Slim by-election director, said the profiles of the proposed candidates will be forwarded to the party president and party management committee.

“We still have some time before nominations on Aug 15. The names will be shortlisted until the best candidate is chosen,” he said after chairing the Perak Umno monthly meeting here last night.

Saarani hoped Perikatan Nasional (PN), which comprises BN, PAS and PPBM, will give its full support to the candidate.

“God willing, the BN candidate will get the support of PAS and PPBM like in the by-elections in Chini, Cameron Highlands and Rantau,” he said.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, on July 15.

In the last general election, Khusairi, who represented BN, retained the seat with a majority of 2,183 votes, defeating PPBM’s Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS’ Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.



