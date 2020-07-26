PKR Wanita names slate of new faces

KUALA LUMPUR: A slate of new faces has been appointed to positions on the PKR Wanita central leadership council and eight people named as heads of state Wanita chapters.

Nor Azrina Surip, MP for Merbok, has been named Wanita national secretary, while Fadhlina Sidek is head of the legal and community development bureau and G. Sivamalar to head the economy and entrepreneurs bureau; Dr Zaliha Mustafa was appointed head of the strategy, policy and training bureau and Loh Ker Chean was elected to the central executive committee.

Eight state PKR Women’s chiefs were also announced.

They are Rodziah Ismail (Selangor); Rohaidah Mamat (Regional); Amni Idris (Negeri Sembilan); Naziratul Aini Muhamad Sayuty (Kelantan); Junaida Jamaludin (Perak); Napsiah Khamis @ Maharan (Johor); Che Meriah Che Endut (Terengganu) and Barirah Mokhtar (Pahang).

“Women chiefs from six more states will be announced later,” she said, Bernama reported.

The reorganisation of the women’s wing comes in the wake of the expulsion of Wanita leader Haniza Mohamed Talha on June 29. She was replaced by Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh on July 11.



