Sabah party elects Anifah as president, to get new name

KOTA KINABALU: Former foreign minister Anifah Aman is the new president of local outfit Parti Cinta Sabah after winning the post uncontested in the party’s elections here today.

The party also approved an amendment to rename itself as Parti Kesedaran Rakyat Sabah, with a new flag and symbol.

The change must be approved by the Registrar of Societies before it takes effect.

Anifah takes over from outgoing president Wilfred Bumburing, who was elected as deputy president.

PCS biennial general assembly organising chairman Kalakau Untol told reporters that the organising committee had decided that the new president would only release a statement after the party’s Supreme Council meeting soon.

Anifah said he would give the media the full details during the party’s launching later.

Untol said the party now has a good mixture of veteran politicians as well as young professionals who are first-timers in politics.

“Most of the party Supreme Council members are formerly Umno, PBS and Upko members, while the others are professionals like lawyers and academicians. It’s a good blend.”

Among the notable politicians who are now with PCS are Ewon Ebin, the former Upko vice-president, and Marcus Mojigoh, the former Upko treasurer-general.

PCS election chairman Ansari Abdullah said the party will also form its parliamentary divisions statewide after the RoS approves the amendments to its constitution. “We’ll also restructure the youth and women’s wings,” he added.



