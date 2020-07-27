Bill tabled for stiffer penalties for DUI, reckless driving

KUALA LUMPUR: The jail sentence for those convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs to the extent of causing death will be increased to between 10 and 15 years, with a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000 for the first offence.

For the second and subsequent offence, the jail term will be between 15 and 20 years, with a fine of between RM100,000 and RM150,000.

The increased punishments were included in the amendment to the Road Transport Act 1987 which was tabled for first reading at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The first reading of the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 was made by Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, who also informed the house that the second and third readings of the bill would be made during this meeting.

According to the bill, drivers who cause hurt will face a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to RM50,000 upon conviction.



