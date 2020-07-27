Fed up, Sarawak DAP vice-chief quits party

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak DAP vice-chairman Wong King Wei announced today he has quit the party with immediate effect, citing his disillusionment with the direction of the party and how it is managed.

In a statement, Wong said he had become “sick and tired” of some actions of the party and its members.

This included a youth wing demand that the party contest the Batu Lintang seat at the coming state elections. The seat was formerly contested by PKR, a partner in Pakatan Harapan.

“Why are you doing this to an ally of yours? Why can’t you just sit down with your ally and sort it out among yourselves?” he said.

Wong, a two-term assemblyman for Padungan, said he was turning down an offer to stand for re-election. He said he was announcing his departure early to allow time to make preparations for a new candidate.

Wong also hit out at the confrontational tactics and personal attacks against those with differing views.

An attack by Michael Kong, a special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen against prominent businessman Richard Wee had “made his skin crawl”, Wong said.

Wong said if DAP could not even take comments unfavourable to them and had to resort to personal attacks, “the party should be worried about where it is heading.”

“I am growing sick and tired of such political means to seek survival. I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed which has totally deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the earlier days when I first joined the party back in 2006.”

He also said he had no plans to join any other political party, and will not stand in any election in the near future. Wong added he wanted to focus on his legal practice and spend more time with his family.



