Mara man defeats ex-elections chief Abdul Rashid in PPBM polls

PETALING JAYA: Mara council member Mohamed Farid Mohamed Zawawi has defeated PPBM vice-president Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman to be head of PPBM Kota Bharu at the divisional polls last Saturday.

Abdul Rashid, a former head of the Election Commission, was the pro-tem Kota Bharu PPBM chief. The divisional election was the first since the party was founded in 2016.

“Unofficially, yes, it’s true,” a PPBM source told FMT. “However, we will need to wait for the official announcement by the party election committee which should be by tomorrow.”

Mohamed Farid, a businessman, was appointed a council member of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) by the Perikatan Nasional government in May.

Other results: Anuar Rajib (deputy chief), Ryjhan Ab Rahman (vice-chief), Mohd Ekhwan Mohd Hatta (Youth leader), Rozainee Mohamed (Wanita).

Elections for positions at the national leadership will be held in September.



