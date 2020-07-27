New Covid-19 cases back to single digit

PUTRAJAYA: Seven new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health ministry today, after recording double digits in new cases in the last week.

This pushes the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,904, with 179 active cases.

Four of the new cases were imported cases from Pakistan, Russia, Australia and Indonesia and the remaining were domestic transmissions. Three of the domestic cases involved Malaysians, all from pre-surgery screenings in Sabah.

There were no new Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, with the toll remaiing at 124.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said no patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a statement, he also said one patient has recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,601.

