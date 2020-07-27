On eve of court verdict, Najib says he will fight on

PETALING JAYA: On the eve of a criminal court decision tomorrow, former prime minister Najib Razak vowed to carry on his struggle to clear his name. The verdict was not the end of the line, he said, as either the prosecution or his defence team would take the case to the Court of Appeal.

Najib is being tried on corruption and money laundering charges relating to 1MDB funds in the SRC International case.

The High Court is expected to deliver a verdict at 10am tomorrow morning.

Najib said that if he was found not guilty, “of course the public prosecutor will appeal”. But if the decision went against him, he would also take the case to the Court of Appeal.

“I know what’s on everyone’s mind, what is written, what is being said. From the first day I have said, this is my chance to clear my name. Whatever the decision tomorrow in the High Court, it does not end here,” he said in a Facebook posting this evening.

In another of his continuing jibes against DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Najib said he did not want any case involving him to be dropped, as the Pakatan Harapan government did with Lim’s corruption case involving a bungalow purchase.

He accused PH of having manipulated the law and the judicial system “for the sake of DAP and Lim Guan Eng” and added: “I do not despair. Yes, this time we go to the Court of Appeal, I am ready. I want justice, I want to clear my name.”

Najib, who celebrated his 67th birthday last Thursday, is the first former prime minister to have faced trial on criminal charges.

He is alleged to have misappropriated RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd in funds linked to the 1MDB scandal. His trial involved 3 charges of criminal breach of trust, 3 charges of money laundering and one charge of abuse of power.



