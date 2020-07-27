PAS man urges Mat Sabu to withdraw remark on Prophet Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR: Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari of PAS has called for a motion to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat urging Amanah president Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) to withdraw his statement that the Prophet Muhammad was a refugee, for being “confusing and a simplification” of the issue.

Ahmad Fadhli said: “Calling the Prophet Muhammad a refugee is a little problematic in terms of interpretation and definition.” He said Prophet Muhammad was not a refugee but had migrated to Medinah on the invitation of the people of Medinah and was appointed as leader of Medinah.

Deputy Speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon asked Fadhli to write a letter to the Dewan Rakyat to propose the motion, as Mohamad was present in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mohamad had said in the Dewan Rakyat recently that important figures in Islam had also been refugees, including Prophet Muhammad.

“Let us not forget history. Let us not forget that Islam was upheld by the refugees, especially the Prophet Muhammad who became a refugee, or migrated from Mecca to Medina,” he had said.



