Sugu, Pavithra have declined counselling, says Perak exco

PARIT: YouTube stars Sugu Pavithra have declined any form of help or counselling guidance from the Welfare Department over their family problems, according to state executive councillor Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin.

Wan Norashikin said the Kuala Kangsar district welfare officer had held discussions with the couple at their home last Tuesday (July 22).

“S. Pavithra told the officer that she does not need any form of assistance or guidance so far and asked to be given space and not to be disturbed because she was confident of being able to resolve and manage the family crises,” said Wan Norashikin, who is responsible for family and welfare affairs in the state government.

She said the department would monitor the couple’s progress and was ready to help them at any time if they needed any form of assistance.

Pavithra’s husband M Sugu was charged last week with possession of an offensive weapon and also accused of a physical attack on his wife.

On Tuesday evening, police had arrested a drunk Sugu, who was carrying a sickle while looking for his brother-in-law outside the maternity ward of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here in connection with a family problem.

Sugu was also alleged to have had an argument with his wife related to a ceremony which took place the day before. On July 24, he pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to having a dangerous weapon and causing injury to his wife using a mobile phone and the back of a sickle.

The couple rose to fame in the past two months with a YouTube channel featuring Pavithra’s videos of home-cooked meals, which she narrated in fluent Bahasa Malaysia. The videos had been viewed 35 million times and their channel garnered 786,000 followers.

Yesterday, all videos on their channel were deleted. Sugu told Bernama earlier today that he had deleted them, and said the couple would be preparing new videos.



