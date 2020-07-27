Two men pay the price for breaking home quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men, one from Kuala Lumpur and the other from Tawau, Sabah were slapped with RM1, 000 and RM2,000 penalties respectively, for violating home quarantine orders.

Brickfields police in Kuala Lumpur arrested a 66-year-old man wearing a pink Covid-19 quarantine wristband who had been seen at a condominium lobby in Mont Kiara last Thursday.

“A check found the man had just returned from Singapore and had been placed under the 14-day mandatory quarantine from July 12 to Aug 1,” a police spokesman said.

The man said he was in the lobby to collect his letters from the condominium mailbox.

In Tawau, a man was fined R1,000 for taking off his quarantine wristband at KLIA before boarding a flight home, and another RM1,000 for cheating on his health declaration form.

District officials said the man had a history of travelling to Japan and had returned to Malaysia earlier this month.

