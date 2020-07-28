After conviction, Najib swears he had no knowledge of RM42 mil

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak, who was earlier today convicted of all seven charges of corruption involving RM42 million belonging to 1MDB subsidiary SRC International, insisted he was in dark over the money.

Addressing the court after mitigation by his lawyers, the former prime minister again took a religious oath or “sumpah laknat” to deny knowledge of the RM42 million

He also said he neither demanded the sum nor was he offered it.

“I have no knowledge of the RM42 million,” he told the High Court here.

Najib also cited his achievements during his nine-year tenure as the prime minister, including spurring economic growth and overseeing massive infrastructure development.

He also said companies like pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji and national petroleum company Petronas performed well under his administration.

Najib said his administration also abolished the Internal Security Act, which critics had previously labelled as draconian.

MORE TO COME



