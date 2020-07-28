After Najib’s conviction, Muhyiddin says govt will always uphold rule of law

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today said he understands the current sentiment about the High Court ruling on Najib Razak’s SRC International corruption case but stressed that the government will always uphold the rule of law.

Najib was today found guilty of all seven counts of corruption in relation to RM42 million belonging to the former 1MDB subsidiary and was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million.

“I understand the feelings and sentiments of friends towards the court’s judgment. However, I would like to stress that the Perikatan Nasional government will always uphold the rule of law,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

Stating that the government respects the court’s decision, he urged all parties to continue placing their trust in the judicial system and the country’s judges as an independent institution.

Muhyiddin also said the government respects Najib’s right to appeal the sentence, calling for room to be given to allow the judicial process to take place to ensure justice is served.

Najib is the first former prime minister to be tried and convicted on criminal charges for actions taken while in office.

He was charged in 2018 with three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one for abuse of power soon after his Barisan Nasional government lost federal power to Pakatan Harapan.



