Cops seize RM25.6 million worth of drugs in RMCO raids

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today said RM25.6 million worth of drugs was seized from two drug syndicates this month, making it the country’s largest drug haul during the recovery movement control order period.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Ramli Din said the raids took place between July 22 and 24 under two special operations dubbed Op Heron and Op Watercress.

“A total of 13 raids were conducted in Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

“Police managed to arrest 23 individuals. They will be investigated under Section 39(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1992,” he told a press conference this morning.

In total, police confiscated 296.8kg of drugs, 15 vehicles, jewellery, a watch and cash.

Ramli said the amount of confiscated drugs would be enough to satisfy 1,104,080 drug users.



