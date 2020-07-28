Govt subsidising over half the cost of stays at quarantine centres

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today revealed that the government is subsidising the stay of Malaysians at Covid-19 quarantine centres by up to 55%.

Estimating that foreign nationals pay RM4,700 for the mandatory 14-day stay at these centres, he said Malaysians pay a maximum of RM2,100 for food and accommodation.

“The government pays for the remaining RM2,600 (55.3%),” he said in a statement today.

“This includes the cost of transport from entry points to the quarantine centres, the cost of food and drink, personal protective equipment, security costs, secretariat costs as well as the cost of cleaning and decontaminating the quarantine stations.”

The government last week announced the end of home quarantines for those returning to the country after “stubborn” individuals were seen in public.

It said all returning travellers would instead be sent to designated quarantine centres from July 24 onwards.

Both Malaysians and foreign nationals have to pay the full cost of the quarantine, which includes the cost of Covid-19 testing.

Ismail also said 1,631 Malaysians returned from 22 countries from July 24 to 27. They are now being quarantined at nine centres in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Johor.

Meanwhile, 210 people were detained yesterday for flouting SOPs under the recovery movement control order.

Ismail said 199 were fined, 10 were remanded and one was released on police bail. Seventy-two people were arrested at pubs and nightclubs while the remaining 138 were arrested for flouting SOPs.

A total of 3,363 compliance task force teams were deployed yesterday, involving 14,142 personnel who conducted checks at 4,230 supermarkets, 5,883 restaurants, 1,508 hawker stalls, 1,398 factories, 3,720 banks and 835 government offices.

The task force also monitored 1,390 land transport terminals, 379 water transport terminals and 121 air transport terminals.

Operations against illegal immigrants continued with police checking 37,281 vehicles at 74 roadblocks yesterday, with one migrant arrested for an immigration offence.



