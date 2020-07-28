Health DG saddened by lack of SOP compliance at courthouse

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has expressed disappointment in the lack of SOP compliance by Najib Razak’s supporters at the Kuala Lumpur courthouse today.

He said the health ministry had reminded Malaysians daily to always practise social distancing of at least 1m, to wear face masks in public and to sanitise their hands often.

“It’s sad to see this situation where there’s no self-control,” he said in a Twitter post.

An opposition MP earlier today expressed concern over the large crowd at the court complex, saying it could spark a new Covid-19 cluster.

“We see a gathering in front of the courthouse. We are worried that there will be a new cluster as the crowd is not controlled,” Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh told the Dewan Rakyat.

He also said preventive measures should have been taken to ensure the safety of the people.

Najib was at the High Court today for the verdict of his seven corruption charges relating to RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

He entered the court complex on foot from Masjid Wilayah, surrounded by hundreds of supporters who had gathered from as early as 7am, who also shook hands with him as he made his way to court.

Police had tried to intervene, ordering Najib’s supporters to comply with social distancing rules.

“Please practise social distancing, or I will arrest (you),” a police officer was heard to be saying.



