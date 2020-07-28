Kedah no longer a green state after 5 new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Kedah is no longer a green state after it recorded five new active Covid-19 cases today.

A health infographic showed the new cases in Kubang Pasu which are linked to the PUI Sivagangga cluster. Kedah was first declared a green state on April 30.

The green states with no active cases are Perak, Penang, Perlis and Melaka.

Meanwhile, Sarawak has recorded the highest number of active Covid-19 cases nationwide with 53 in Kuching, four in Samarahan and one in Lundu.

A red zone is an area with more than 40 cases.

To date, 8,943 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 124 deaths.

Some 8,600 people have recovered while 212 are still being treated.



