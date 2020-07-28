Malaysians travelling to Sarawak to be quarantined, tested for Covid-19

KUCHING: All Malaysians travelling from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan will be quarantined at designated centres upon their arrival at Sarawak and tested for Covid-19.

Sarawak disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said they would be allowed to go home if their results came back negative.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he said the state government would only bear the cost of quarantine and tests for Sarawakians and federal government officers who work in the state.

The order will be effective from Aug 1 to 14.

On the inter-zone movement restrictions to be implemented for the same period, he said only those travelling on official duty or needing to go for medical check-ups, those involved in essential services, and those visiting sick relatives or attending funerals would be exempted from obtaining police approval.

Business operating hours in Kuching will also be limited to between 6am and 10pm.

So far, 19 people have succumbed to the virus in Sarawak.

