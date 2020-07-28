Najib’s supporters weep after High Court decision

KUALA LUMPUR: Supporters of Najib Razak gathered outside the Kuala Lumpur court complex today were saddened by the judge’s decision that the former prime minister was guilty of seven counts of corruption in connection with RM42 million belonging to former 1MDB unit SRC International.

The scene outside the gate grew rowdy for a while, with some supporters who were gathered since 5am screaming and crying in expressing their disappointment in Najib’s conviction.

They also shouted, “Bossku is innocent”, “The court is unjust” and “Dr Mahathir Mohamad is cruel”.

Asmah Sulaiman, a supporter of the Pekan MP, spoke out against the decision, saying it was unfair and that Najib was innocent and a good person.

Another supporter who came from Sepang, who wanted only to be known as Abdullah, said Najib needed to file an appeal as he believed there were mistakes during the trial.

“Bossku needs to appeal. This is wrong,” he said.

Another supporter, who did not want to be named, said he believed Najib was a good person. He said he would continue supporting the former prime minister.

“Whatever happens, we will still support Bossku until we die,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes.

Putri Maslia, a wheelchair-bound supporter of Najib, expressed anger at the decision, saying SRC had helped many people in need, including herself.

Meanwhile, the entrance to the court complex, where Najib’s supporters had gathered, was littered with trash such as food containers, bottles, cigarette butts and masks.

The majority of supporters started to leave at about 1pm after the judge announced the decision.

FMT found some of Najib’s supporters voluntarily collecting the rubbish and gathering it in one area.

“We want to apologise. We had asked them to collect the rubbish but some were stubborn,” said a supporter who took the initiative to collect the trash.

Before this, police had ordered Najib’s supporters to comply with social distancing.

The High Court earlier found Najib guilty of all seven counts of corruption in connection with RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Najib is the first former prime minister to be tried and convicted on criminal charges for actions taken while in office.

He was charged in 2018 with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three of money laundering and one of abuse of power, soon after his Barisan Nasional government fell from federal power.



