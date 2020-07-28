No plan for charity hospital in Malaysia, says Indian group

GEORGE TOWN: An Indian-based medical group today denied a report that it plans to build a 500-bed charitable hospital in Seberang Perai.

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) medical director Dr Prem Nair said India’s hugging saint, Mata Amritanandamayi – fondly known as Amma – has not proposed to set up a hospital in Malaysia.

In a statement emailed to FMT, he said the report may be the “handiwork of some vested interest in the region”.

An association of Amma’s followers had said last weekend a hospital would be built in southern Seberang Perai at a cost of RM2 billion.

Pertubuhan Penganut Mata Amritanandamayi Malaysia trustee and secretary-general K Kalidas was quoted as saying the proposed hospital would be affiliated with the Amrita Hospital in Kerala run by AIMS.

AIMS was founded by Amma, a well-known humanitarian and spiritual leader with a large following in Malaysia.

Kalidas told FMT he would respond to the matter tomorrow.



