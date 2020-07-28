‘Sawit Anugerah Tuhan’ to promote palm oil overseas

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will use the slogan “Sawit Anugerah Tuhan” (Palm Oil is God’s Gift) to promote Malaysian palm oil overseas.

“Yes, it is true. We will use ‘Sawit Anugerah Tuhan’ from now on,” Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin said, adding that the government would work to improve the image of palm oil.

The Puncak Borneo MP was replying to Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka), who asked if the government was planning to use the new slogan overseas.

Khoo also asked if the slogan would change the mindset of people who were against the use of palm oil.

“A lot of palm oil products which are exported, especially crude palm oil, do not have any value added in our downstream segment,” said Mongin.

“Imagine, if we can create job opportunities, it will increase the people’s income.”

Before this, the Pakatan Harapan government had introduced the “Love MY Palm Oil” campaign.

On July 22, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the new slogan would be his approach to counter European lobbyists’ anti-palm oil sentiments.

“I have changed the campaign to something better. The name is ‘Sawit Anugerah Tuhan’. That is my approach in my time as minister,” he said.

Khairuddin also said the country must take a proactive approach to promote the benefits of palm oil instead of going on the defensive.



