Time to rejuvenate Umno and move on, says KJ

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has urged the party to rejuvenate itself and move on after former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven counts of corruption in relation to RM42 million belonging to former 1MDB unit SRC International.

He said it was time for Umno as a political party to move forward and carry out the rejuvenation process.

“Although everyone has the right to support Najib, I hope Umno will not be dragged along in the case,” the Rembau MP said on his blog.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million by High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali earlier today.

Khairy said that although Najib still had room to appeal, Nazlan’s ruling would have a big impact on Umno.

While he was confident that Umno members would continue to be loyal to the party beyond any individual, he stressed that the party should now look at a leadership transition that will “lead the party to a new era”.

In an immediate response, Najib dismissed Khairy’s statement, saying: “It’s not a problem. Everyone can have their own opinion.”

Malaysiakini quoted him as saying “it is only his (Khairy’s) personal opinion”.



