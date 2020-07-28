Wong should have told me first, says Sarawak DAP chief

KUCHING: Sarawak DAP’s chairman Chong Chieng Jen has expressed disappointment and shock at the resignation of vice-chairman Wong King Wei from the party.

Chong said misunderstanding or disagreement among party members was not a good enough reason to leave the party.

Yesterday, Wong had said he had become “sick and tired” of actions by the party and certain members, and he criticised the confrontational attitude and resorting to personal attacks against others over their views.

In response, Chong said: “It is sad to see a leader of the party turning against the party and inflicting damage to the party which he has represented all these years.” he said in a statement today.

Wong, a two-term assemblyman for Padungan, said he had no plans to join any other party and said he would not defend his seat at the next state elections.

Chong said: “For a decision of such gravity, I would have thought that he (Wong) would first communicate his wish (to quit from the party) to me and discuss beforehand but regrettably, that was not the case,” he said.

“All political parties will have its ups and downs and also divergence in opinions. A true party member will stick with the party through thick and thin.

“Therefore, I hope he will reconsider his decision to quit the party and not disappoint the voters who voted for him in Padungan,” he said.



