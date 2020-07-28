YouTube star Pavithra is still Ipoh City Icon, says mayor

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) said this year’s Ipoh City Icon award conferred on YouTube star S Pavithra remains, despite her refusal to accept the recognition.

Ipoh mayor Rumaizi Baharin said there was no official statement from Pavithra, 28, to MBI regarding the refusal.

“At the moment, the award is still hers and next year, we will announce the award during the 33rd anniversary of Ipoh City Council,” he told reporters at the launch of the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here today.

On July 24, Pavithra and her husband, M Sugu, said they would not accept the award because of a misunderstanding between them.

Instead, Pavithra said they wanted to focus on creating videos on cooking as usual for their YouTube channel.

The couple sparked a controversy when Sugu, 29, was charged in the Sessions Court here with possessing an offensive weapon and causing hurt to Pavithra using a mobile phone and a sickle last Tuesday.

Pavithra has since forgiven her husband.

The couple came into the limelight on May 8 when their YouTube channel garnered about 420,000 followers.

Four days later, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin presented them with a camera tripod and several other gifts.



