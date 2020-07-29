500-bed charitable hospital still on the cards, says Malaysian group

GEORGE TOWN: A local group consisting of devotees of India’s hugging saint Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, better known as Amma, today said its plans to build a RM2 billion, 500-bed charitable hospital remain on the table.

Pertubuhan Penganut Mata Amritanandamayi Malaysia trustee and secretary-general K Kalidas said the proposed not-for-profit hospital would be modelled after a hospital founded by Amma in India.

“As a proud Malaysian, I’m doing this as a personal project. Amma has inspired me to open charitable hospitals to help the poor.

“The funds are from my company, incorporated in Malaysia, and my business partners, who include property developers.

“I will be putting my own funds into this project.

“We will dedicate our hospital to Amma, who is well-known for her humanitarian work,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

Yesterday, Amma’s Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), based in India, had said it was not affiliated with the plans to build a hospital in Penang or any part of Malaysia. AIMS runs the Amrita Hospital in Kerala.

Kalidas said he had taken note of AIMS’ statement but said the hospital here would be a purely Malaysian initiative but dedicated to Amma.

The proposed hospital, to be located on a 20ha piece of land close to the second Penang Bridge near Nibong Tebal, would include a 250-station free dialysis centre, 150 intensive care unit beds and another 100 regular beds.

A unit for viral diseases, in preparation for another Covid-19-like pandemic in future, will also be created as well.

The cost of treatment would be on a sliding scale, where patients are to pay what they can afford. A team will investigate the patients’ background and look into the financial background of patients, Kalidas said.

“We are setting a high bar for our hospital. It will be as good as a high-end hospital, but ultimately it would be a welfare-based medical centre. The hospital would be open to all, regardless of race or religion,” he said.

A top China-based firm has come out with the plans for the hospital in cooperation with a local architect.

If the relevant approvals are obtained quickly, Kalidass expects the hospital to be completed in two years and ready for operation by 2025.



