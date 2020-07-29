China embassy says Jho Low not in Macau

PETALING JAYA: The China embassy in Kuala Lumpur has refuted Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador’s statement that Low Taek Jho or Jho Low is hiding in Macau.

The embassy said Chinese authorities have investigated all clues provided by Malaysian police pointing towards Jho Low being in Macau, but have been unable to locate the fugitive financier amid efforts to bring him to Malaysia to face justice for his role in the troubled state fund 1MDB.

“The Chinese police have followed up and investigated meticulously each and every relevant clue we received from the Malaysian police in a sincere and responsible manner,” the embassy was quoted as saying in Malaysiakini.

“Unfortunately, no relevant individuals have been found and the Malaysian side has been informed accordingly. The above-mentioned accusations are groundless and unacceptable.”

Hamid was today quoted as saying that all indications pointed towards Low hiding in Macau.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday said Low had played a crucial role in transferring RM42 million in funds from a former 1MDB unit to former prime minister Najib Razak’s accounts.

Najib was found guilty of all seven charges and faces 12 years in prison and a RM210 million fine.



