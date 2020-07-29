Ex-Amanah rep in Perak joins PPBM

PETALING JAYA: Former Amanah Youth chief and Titi Serong assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim who left the party in March has joined PPBM, Sinar Harian reports.

According to the report, Hasnul submitted his membership form to PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin today.

He said he decided to join PPBM as it was part of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and because he had faith in the leadership of Muhyiddin, who is also prime minister.

“I see (Muhyiddin’s) determination to bring about a new political culture which stresses accountability and service to the people,” he said.

He also said he had made the decision to join PPBM only some time after leaving Amanah as he did not want to be seen as seeking a government position.

The former Perak executive councillor is one of three Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen who quit their parties, leading to the fall of the PH-led administration in the state following the formation of PN.

The other two were DAP’s Paul Yong and A Sivasubramaniam.

With the addition of Hasnul, PPBM now has five assemblymen in Perak. The others are Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Chenderiang), Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik), Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah), and Abdul Yunis Jamahri (Kuala Kurau).



