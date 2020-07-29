Home ministry to review proposal for RFID system to monitor foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The home ministry says it will review a proposal for a radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based system to help keep track of foreign workers.

Deputy Home Minister Ismail Mohamed Said was responding to Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) who asked about long-term plans to monitor foreign workers in the country.

He also said similar monitoring systems had been used in Singapore and Dubai.

RFID stores digital information in tags or smart labels to capture data using radio waves.

Ismail also said the ministry had arrested 15,531 foreigners at its depot, 786 of whom tested positive for Covid-19 and were given treatment.

He added that Malaysia would continue to work with Bangladesh and Indonesia to send them back to their home countries.

“We have received good cooperation from them,” he told Dewan Rakyat.

When questioned by RSN Rayer on the government’s move to push back boats coming from Myanmar, Ismail replied that those arriving on boats had been given food and undergone health checks before being sent back.

“We have to make sure our waters do not see people coming from Myanmar and others.”



