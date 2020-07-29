JPJ expects 100,000 vehicles to enter Kelantan during Aidiladha

KOTA BHARU: About 100,000 vehicles are expected to enter Kelantan in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration on Friday, says Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf.

He said to cope with this 50% increase in traffic volume, JPJ would conduct Ops Patuh from July 28 to Aug 3, involving 120 personnel.

There will be no roadblocks but JPJ officers will be placed at accident-prone areas to monitor the situation, he told reporters when conducting Ops Patuh at the Lembah Sireh bus terminal here today.

“However, this does not mean we will not conduct enforcement. Action will still be taken against offenders, including for not wearing seat belts, jumping the red light, using phones while driving and driving on the emergency lane,” he added.

He said since yesterday, 134 offences had been detected and 121 notices issued involving compound fines of RM27,340.

“The most common were technical offences. We want the public to make sure their vehicles are in good condition and comply with JPJ’s requirements if they do not want to be fined,” he said.



