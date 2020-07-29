MP seeks Muhyiddin’s assurance Jho Low will be nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: A Pakatan Harapan MP has sought an assurance from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, will be arrested and brought back to the country to face charges for his role in the 1MDB scandal.

This comes after former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty by the High Court yesterday of seven charges of corruption and power abuse in connection with RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

“Now that the former prime minister has been convicted, when will Jho Low be charged?” asked Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya).

“The main puppeteer, Jho Low, who has betrayed and robbed the nation, has yet to be nabbed,” he said during a debate at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) interjected, saying Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador today said Jho Low was hiding in Macau.

Fahmi added that Malaysia could seek China’s cooperation to apprehend Jho Low.

Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) also agreed that Jho Low should be arrested immediately, adding that other individuals such as SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil should also be apprehended.



