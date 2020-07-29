Mukhriz rubbishes alleged link between Najib trial judge and Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Mukhriz Mahathir today hit out at claims circulating on social media that the High Court judge in Najib Razak’s corruption trial is related to his father, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Calling these claims “baseless”, he warned against making “untruthful allegations”.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers should investigate these claims as they insult the judicial institution,” he said in a post on Twitter.

According to the allegations, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is linked to Mahathir as his father Ghazali Ali is said to be his brother-in-law.

They also state that Ghazali is a sibling of Mahathir’s wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Siti has five brothers: Ismail Mohd Ali, Ahmad Razali Mohd Ali, Abdul Aziz Mohd Ali, Muhammad Ali Hashim and Jaafar Mohd Ali.

The allegations began after Najib was found guilty of seven counts of corruption yesterday in relation to RM42 million belonging to former 1MDB unit SRC International.

The former prime minister, who is appealing against the verdict, was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million.



