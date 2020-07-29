KUALA LUMPUR: Over 4,000 companies shut down since April this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Domestic, Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Rosol Wahid said 1,592 of the 4,542 closures took place in June, the most recorded from April 1 to July 19.

Responding to Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras), he said 82,555 new companies had also registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia during that same time.

“Statistics show that a lot more companies opened business than those who closed down,” he said.

Tan had asked about the number of businesses which closed down since April and how many new ones had registered.

To Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who asked about the nature of the new businesses, he said the majority of them were e-commerce companies.

He also said it was normal practice to look at new ways to earn money as many had lost their jobs during the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This shows that Malaysians are not lazy. They will look at (new) ways to earn a living,” he added.



