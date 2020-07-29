Police report against MPs who failed to observe Covid-19 SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories (FT) Pakatan Harapan Youth wing today lodged a police report over the lack of compliance with Covid-19 SOPs by some MPs who attended court to show support for former prime minister Najib Razak yesterday.

FT PKR Youth chief P Prabakaran said he believed the MPs had violated the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

He said the MPs, including Ahmad Maslan (Pontian), as well as Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, were irresponsible and did not set a good example for the people by attending a large gathering amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Najib Razak could have entered the court grounds by car and need not shake hands with his supporters,” Prabakaran said after lodging the report at the Sentul district police headquarters. He was accompanied by FT Amanah Youth chief Asmaaliff Abdul Adam and FT DAP Youth chief Lee Bing Hong.

He urged the MPs concerned to undergo Covid-19 screening.

“This is a health issue. What happens if one of them is Covid-19 positive and attends Parliament? We all could get infected as well,” he said.

Yesterday, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) also raised the health safety issue in the Dewan Rakyat, stating that some MPs who had attended court without wearing masks were in Parliament.

He said they included Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling).

Azeez, however, denied that he was not wearing a mask at the courthouse.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) also expressed concern over the large gathering when debating the royal address, saying it could spark a new Covid-19 cluster.

He said preventive measures should have been taken to ensure the safety of the people there.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has also expressed disappointment at the lack of SOP compliance by Najib’s supporters at the gathering.

He said the health ministry had been reminding Malaysians daily to practise social distancing, use face masks in crowded public areas and wash or sanitise their hands often.

“It’s sad to see this situation where there’s no self-control,” he said in a Twitter post.

Najib was at the High Court yesterday for the verdict of his seven corruption charges relating to RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

He entered the court grounds on foot from Masjid Wilayah, surrounded by hundreds of supporters.



