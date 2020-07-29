Sabah teen with obsessive video games habit found hanged

KOTA KINABALU: A teenager is believed to have taken his own life after being told off repeatedly by family members for constantly playing video games on his mobile phone in Sabah’s northern Kota Marudu district.

The body of the 17-year-old boy was found hanging from the garage’s ceiling at the teachers’ quarters in the district at 6am yesterday.

Kota Marudu police chief Mohd Izaan Abdullah said the boy had stayed with relatives in the neighbouring Kudat district before the incident happened.

The teenager was sent to the teachers’ quarters last Friday by family members who were annoyed with his habit.

“Since then, the boy had stayed there with his uncle who worked at the primary school,” he told reporters today.

“Based on statements by witnesses, the victim still spent too much time playing games on his smartphone.

“The last time the boy was seen was sometime at midnight two days ago.”

Izaan said police are still investigating the motive behind the incident, adding that the body had been sent to the district hospital for a Covid-19 screening before being sent for an autopsy.



