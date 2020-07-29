Yamani Hafez appointed new Felcra chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa has been appointed as the new Felcra Berhad chairman effective today, said Rural Development Minister Abd Latiff Ahmad.

He replaces Shabudin Yahya who resigned from the post after his appointment as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) on July 6.

Latiff is confident that with his vast experience in the corporate sector, Yamani will be able to introduce a high spirit of innovation and initiative to the agency.

“This appointment is in line with the rural development ministry’s vision and mission to encourage and drive the growth of local entrepreneurs with a global spirit, to bring Malaysia’s best products to the international level.

“In addressing the economic challenges especially post-MCO (movement control order), there is a need to intensively catalyse job and business opportunities among Malaysians, especially the rural communities,” he said in a statement today.

He also hoped that Yamani would be able to bring Felcra members to be more proactive in facing the new normal and economic challenges, for the progress and growth of the company.

Yamani, 42, who graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Universiti Teknologi Mara.



