8 new Covid-19 patients

PUTRAJAYA: Eight new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health ministry today.

This pushes the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,964, with 223 active cases.

Three were imported cases involving two Malaysians and one foreigner.

These were from Kazakhstan, the Philippines and one undocumented migrant who was arrested.

All five remaining domestic transmissions involved Malaysians. No domestic cases involving foreigners were reported.

There were no new Covid-19-related deaths reported by the health ministry today. The death toll remains at 124.

In a statement today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). One needed respiratory assistance.

He said five patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,617 or 96.1% of all cases.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



