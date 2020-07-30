Anwar not in favour of fresh Sabah polls

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said he is not in favour of fresh elections in Sabah after former chief minister Musa Aman claimed he has enough support to form a new state government.

“It would be a problem to have an election now because of the restrictions during this Covid-19 period,” he said during a meeting with PKR leaders in Melaka today.

Musa, who was Sabah’s chief minister for 15 years, today said he has a simple majority to form a new state government after securing enough support from Sabah assemblymen from Warisan, PKR, Sabah PPBM and Umno.

The opposition now has 20 assemblymen and sources said that 14 to 16 assemblymen from the ruling coalition would switch camps, giving Musa enough numbers to form a new state government. There are 65 seats in the state assembly.

Stressing that PKR and Pakatan Harapan still support the Sabah government led by Warisan president Shafie Apdal, Anwar stressed that PKR would not hesitate to take action against any PKR assemblyman who supported Musa.



