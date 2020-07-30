Court battle ongoing, halt Taman Rimba Kiara project, say residents

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of Taman Tun Dr Ismail who are fighting to save a park in their area here today called for the removal of several metal poles from a football field placed there for structural work.

Abdul Hafiz Abu Bakar, chairman of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents Association, said the poles should be removed at once.

“This issue is in court, so please respect the law process,” he added.

“We want the authorities and those involved to remove the metal poles immediately.”

Hannah Yeoh, who is Segambut MP, had raised the issue at the Dewan Rakyat and is awaiting a reply from Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa.

“The matter is still at the Court of Appeal,” she said in a press conference here.

“Yesterday, we received videos from park-goers showing ongoing work in the middle of the field.”

She said several days ago, the residents had witnessed surveying work being done at the park before 20 poles about two metres high were installed. When the residents questioned the purpose of the poles, the workers said they were “putting up a boundary”.

“They (developer and land owner) went on a PR exercise to say they would not touch the park. (Now) in the middle of the park (they put up the poles),” she said.

She also questioned why the park’s name was changed.

“There is no need to change the name. All locals know this is Taman Rimba Kiara. We suspect and we think they just don’t want the name Taman Rimba Kiara to exist anywhere anymore. It is easier to wipe it out,” she said.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) reportedly renamed the park as Taman Awam Bukit Kiara to prevent confusion with another public park located nearby.

The court battle over the proposed development of the park between the residents association and DBKL started in 2017 and is pending judgment in the Court of Appeal.

The residents are against the proposed project, consisting of a 29-storey apartment block with 350 units of affordable housing, as well as eight blocks of service apartments and eight storeys of parking facilities.



