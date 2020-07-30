Improper to hold snap polls now, says Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman said it was improper for his successor to dissolve the state assembly, following uncertainty over Shafie Apdal’s administration.

Musa said this was because he had handed the 33 statutory declarations to prove he commanded the majority in the assembly to Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin this morning.

“How can the state assembly be dissolved when we have the majority to form the state government?

“It is also improper as we are currently dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at a press conference.

Earlier today, Shafie announced that Juhar had consented to the dissolution of the state assembly.

This followed claims by Musa who said yesterday that he had the numbers needed to form a new state government.

Musa said he deserved to be appointed as chief minister according to the law and Sabah’s constitution as he enjoyed the majority support of assemblymen.

He also said his legal team will be studying the dissolution of the state assembly announced by Shafie, adding that they will also request the governor to retract the decision.

“However, we are not surprised by this. In fact, we expected that it would happen although we have 33 assemblymen here and should be given the chance to form the government.

“There’s no need for the state assembly to be dissolved. All the more in this time when we are facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Don’t gamble with people’s lives. I want to stress that I am sincere in forming the government,” he said.

Earlier today, Shafie announced that the governor had consented to dissolving the Sabah state assembly to make way for a snap election.



