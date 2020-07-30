I’ve been played out again, says Musa

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister Musa Aman says this is the second time he was played out following the reported dissolution of the state legislative assembly today.

He said he was also betrayed when the short-lived government he formed following the last general election was taken from him.

“The first time I formed the government and took the oath as chief minister, I was sacked,” he told reporters at his residence in Damai here today.

Musa was sworn in as chief minister on May 10, 2018 but two days later was told to step down by Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin, who in turn swore in Shafie Apdal as the chief minister on May 12 that year.

Meanwhile, Musa said among the reasons why the assemblymen who sided with Shafie are now supporting him was that they were concerned that the state and federal governments were not politically aligned.

“It’s difficult for the assemblymen to carry out their duties due to this and that’s why they switched their support to me.

“Besides that, the assemblymen also thought the government led by Warisan is considerably weak and wanted me to come back to lead the state,” he said.

Describing the reported dissolution of the state assembly as improper, Musa said he and his supporters were prepared to face their rivals if an election was called.

“Of course, we are ready but do we need to burden and waste the people’s money for an election?”



