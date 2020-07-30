Law firm linked to Zahid’s bribery case received over RM66 million, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: An accountant told the High Court in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial that the law firm she worked at received more than RM66 million from various individuals and organisations between May 2016 and May 2018.

V Sothilechmy said that her supervisor and lawyer B Muralidharan instructed her to deposit the cheques into law firm Lewis & Co client’s account before transferring the money into two separate fixed deposit accounts.

Lewis & Co is the law firm implicated in Zahid’s corruption and money laundering charges.

To a question from deputy public prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt on whether she had ever heard of these companies and individuals, Sothilechmy said no.

“They are not the firm’s client,” she said.

Meanwhile, she told the court that Zahid and a foundation, Yayasan Al-Falah, are Lewis & Co’s clients.

Yayasan Al-Falah was established for Zahid’s family.

She also said that several payments were made through the accounts, such as RM5.9 million paid to investment company Bee Garden Holdings Sdn Bhd to purchase two plots of land for Yayasan Al-Falah in Kajang, RM500,000 to Yayasan Restu, RM900,000 to Yayasan Akalbudi and RM1 million to Teknik Sempurna (M) Sdn Bhd.

The prosecution contended that the former deputy prime minister received money from various individuals and companies, adding they will adduce evidence to show that the money was obtained from unlawful activities which Zahid has knowledge of.

Zahid is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust involving family-run Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, money laundering as well as accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as home minister.

The hearing continues on Aug 10.



