No need to close schools, kindergartens yet, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry is not recommending the closure of schools and kindergartens yet, says health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

So far, he said, no clusters from schools and kindergartens had been identified.

For schools that have recorded positive cases, Noor Hisham said they will be disinfected and screenings will be carried out on close contacts.

He said instead of closures, there should be disinfection or cleaning of common-use areas.

He said looking into the two new cases involving schoolchildren in Sabah, one had not attended school. “The patient had a fever, and we treated and did a screening and the person was found positive for Covid-19.

“In the other case, she had complications due to burns and was referred to hospital. We did a sampling at the school but none of schoolchildren or teachers were found to be infected. There’s no cluster from the school,” he said.

Both children have been isolated and admitted to hospitals and were undergoing treatment, he added.

School cluster in Kedah

Noor Hisham said the ministry had identified a cluster from a positive Covid-19 case involving a student in Kedah.

“We dont suggest closure of schools or kindergartens. Instead, what is needed is actually to do cleaning and make sure we disinfect common-use areas.”

He said from the cluster in Kedah, 143 people were screened. “Six cases were positive, 67 negative and 70 others are awaiting results.

“The 70 waiting for results have been placed under a ‘home surveillance order’.

“Rest assured, we are doing public health intervention in Kedah and Sabah.”

Two school students tested positive with Covid-19 in Sabah.

Meanwhile, a Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) student tested positive at a Covid-19 screening conducted on the campus in Sintok. This was done in preparation for students returning to their home state of Sabah.

Schools reopened on July 15 for those sitting for major examinations. Primary pupils from Year One to Four resumed their classes on July 22.



