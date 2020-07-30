Pandungan rep declines offer to defend seat, says decision final

KUCHING: Two-term Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei has declined Sarawak DAP’s request to reconsider his decision to quit the party and offer to defend his seat in the next state election.

“I would like to apologise to Chong (Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen) and thank him for the offer but I have to respectfully decline. I have made up my mind (to quit DAP),” he said.

Earlier this week, Wong announced his decision to leave DAP with immediate effect, claiming he was “sick and tired” of the actions of the party.

Chong had asked Wong to reconsider his decision, urging him not to disappoint Padungan voters who voted for him in the last state polls.

The party had also offered for Wong to defend his seat in the next state election which should be held by July 2021.

“Despite the offer to recontest in Padungan under DAP and my chances of winning, I still have to decline the offer.

“I have decided to move on with the new direction and future that I have decided for myself,” he said when met during a walkabout in his constituency today.

Asked if he had discussed his decision with other Padungan DAP members, Wong, who was formerly Sarawak DAP vice-chief, said it was his own call.

“I decided to quit the party on my own and I’m accountable for my own decision,” he said, adding that he will not be involved in any other political platform although he was “still passionate about politics”.

He said he would continue to service his constituency through other platforms.



