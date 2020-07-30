PKR maintains support for Shafie after youth leader’s remarks

PETALING JAYA: PKR today reiterated its support for Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal following claims by former state leader Musa Aman of sufficient numbers to topple the 27-month-old Warisan-led administration.

In a tweet, PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin also denounced the remarks of a Sabah PKR Youth leader who defended the party’s state vice-chief Kenny Chua for backing Musa as chief minister.

Razeef Rakimin, the information chief of Sabah PKR’s youth wing, said Chua had betrayed neither PKR nor Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the Sabah government was not led by the coalition, but by Warisan with the support of PKR, DAP and Upko.

He also claimed that the majority of grassroots supporters were behind Sabah PKR’s decision to withdraw its support for the state government.

Razeef said Shafie had rejected not only the candidacy of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister but PH as well.

But Sim said PKR’s stand was clear, to support Shafie as chief minister.

He also said Razeef would be referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for his remarks.



