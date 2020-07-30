Sabah CM Shafie calls for press conference

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal is expected to hold a press conference at 10am today at the state government administrative center here.

An invitation to the media was sent via a WhatsApp message by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The press conference is believed to be called over the political developments in Sabah, including a claim by former chief minister Musa Aman that he has secured a simple majority to form a new state government in a coalition involving several parties.

However, at a press conference at his residence yesterday, Musa did not state the majority he has to oust the state government, led by Shafie who is also Warisan president.

The Sabah state legislative assembly has 65 representatives including five who are nominated. A simple majority would be 33 seats.

The current state government bloc has 45 seats in the assembly while the opposition has 20.



