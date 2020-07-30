Sabah gazettes dissolution of state assembly

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has gazetted the dissolution of the state assembly.

In the gazette, Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin said he was executing his duties under Clause (2) Article 21 of the state constitution in announcing the dissolution of the 15th state legislative assembly, effective today.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Shafie Apdal had announced the dissolution of the state assembly.

This came after he had obtained the consent of the Sabah governor, who also signed a written declaration.



