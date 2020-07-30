We still have majority to rule Sabah, says Deputy CM Christina Liew

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew insists the Warisan-led state coalition still holds the majority support of state assemblymen despite earlier claims by former chief minister Musa Aman that he had a simple majority to form the state government.

“Shafie Apdal is still the chief minister … he has all our support,” the Sabah PKR chief told reporters when met at Shafie’s official residence here tonight.

At a press conference in his house earlier in the day, Musa said he had received statutory declarations from a number of assemblymen from various parties confirming their stand to join the new alliance he was leading, enough to clinch a simple majority to form the state government.

“The next step is to meet the Sabah governor and hand him the statutory declarations from the assemblymen,” Musa said.

Meanwhile, Liew said that she did not expect her state PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua, who is also Inanam assemblyman, to switch sides.

“I am really surprised. He should do the honourable thing and resign from the party,” she said.

Chua, who is also Sabah assistant finance minister, was among the assemblymen present at Musa’s house earlier.

It is believed between 10 and 12 assemblymen had defected to join Musa’s camp.

Meanwhile, sources claimed Shafie had gone to see Sabah head of state Juhar Mahiruddin earlier tonight.

It was unclear as to the reason for the visit but it was believed to seek the dissolution of the state assembly.

Reporters gathered at Shafie’s residence in Likas here at 9.30pm hoping to speak to the Warisan president but he was not present.

He later returned at 10.30pm, accompanied by Liew, Warisan vice-president Jaujan Sambakong, who is also Sabah deputy chief minister, and the state attorney-general Brenndon Keith Soh, but went straight into the house where assemblymen aligned to Warisan were present.

Shafie later briefly stepped out of his house to greet supporters. When asked if he went to see the Sabah governor, he said: “I’ll speak (to you) tomorrow.”

He is scheduled to have a press conference at 10am today.



