Azmin talks up change in Penang, with jab at Anwar’s family

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, on a visit to Penang, has begun wooing Penang voters, by speaking about the need for changes in the state, while also taking a swipe at his former mentor, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and family.

Azmin, now a minister in the Perikatan Nasional federal government, said the federal coalition would bring about changes in the country, and that the effort to win over Penang voters would begin in Permatang Pauh on the mainland.

“Permatang Pauh has always been a personal issue of a leader, his wife and now his daughter and was never about the people,” he said, according to The Star.

The area has been Anwar’s home parliamentary constituency since 1982, and has been held by him, his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and currently by his daughter Nurul Izzah.

“I am sure the people in Permatang Pauh also want a change rather than being dragged into the personal affairs of the leader and his family,” Azmin was quoted as saying.

He made his remarks at a dinner held by a community organisation called Penggerak Komuniti Negara, which was started by former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Azmin and Zuraida were among a group of PKR politicians who aligned themselves with Perikatan Nasional in late February, causing the collapse of the former Pakatan Harapan government.

At another function in Padang Serai, Azmin said he would bring up to the federal government the problems faced by industries and small traders as a result of measures to combat Covid-19.

Azmin is senior minister cum minister for international trade and industry in the federal cabinet.



