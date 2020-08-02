More community ‘wellness centres’ to be set up, says minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Community health centres are to be set up nationwide to enable the people to have access to cheaper and easier healthy lifestyle options.

Family and community development minister Rina Harun said the first community health centre, known as Azlinda Unity Wellness Centre had been set up here.

“This is a good initiative because this community health centre provides free services comprising consultation and exercise sessions with gym equipment to the people suffering from heart ailment, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

“For those who do not have these four ailments, they would only be charged RM50 for 12 consultation and exercise sessions supervised by a certified health and nutrition expert,” she told reporters after opening the centre at Taman Suria Community Hall here today.

The community centre is open from 9am to 6pm daily. It is closed on Sundays.



