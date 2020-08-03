Cops nab Nepali over assault of countryman

PETALING JAYA: Police this evening arrested a Nepali over the attack of a security guard, who was shown in a widely-shared video being slapped, beaten and assaulted with a baton.

Wangsa Maju police chief Rajab Ahad Ismail said the 34-year-old suspect was arrested at 5pm based on information provided by the Nepal embassy.

He said the suspect is in police custody.

“We are still attempting to track down the victim and are appealing to the public to step forward if they have any information,” he said in a statement.

The one-minute clip showed the man repeatedly slapping, punching and hitting the guard, also a Nepali, with a baton while scolding him in Malay.

“What’s your problem?” he was heard telling the guard, who did not retaliate. “Are you messing around? You come here to look for work, not problems.”

According to the video timestamp, it was recorded on July 7. The incident took place at a car park of a condominium at Jalan Madrasah in Wangsa Maju.

Police had initially identified the attacker as a Pakistan national on Friday.

They urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact Shahrul Azzuan Sharom at 016-2014334 or M Hussin Sallehuddin Zolkifly at 017-2446363 or the nearest police station.



